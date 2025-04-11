Stolen VIN-cloned trucks recovered in Hays County, authorities say

HAYS COUNTY, Texas – Four VIN-cloned GMC trucks were recovered in Hays County after being sold online, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The trucks were being sold on Facebook Marketplace with fake titles and licenses prior to the seizure, HCSO said.

VIN-cloning gives stolen vehicles a registration number lifted from other legally registered cars, hiding the true identity of the illegal vehicles.

The investigation occurred from April 4-9 between the Hays County Sheriff’s Auto Theft Unit and the Hays County Tax Assessor’s Office.

Investigators said the trucks had been reported stolen through the Dallas Police Department, Houston Police Department and law enforcement in Connecticut.

The total estimate of the vehicles is approximately $200,000.

Earlier this month, a retired Bexar County sheriff’s deputy warned about a targeted VIN theft trend occurring in San Antonio.

HCSO encourages car buyers to be mindful when purchasing a vehicle from a private seller.

Some warning signs could be if the vehicle is being sold online, has out-of-state titles, or has a price tag significantly less than market value.

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles has an online title-check tool that allows you to confirm a vehicle’s title history before you buy.

