San Antonio River Authority hosts ‘Sun-Day’ program at southeast Bexar County park

SAN ANTONIO – On Sunday, the San Antonio River Authority hosted a new program at Trueheart Ranch Nature Park in southeast Bexar County called "Sun-Day."

The day was filled with different events designed to educate people on the importance of the outdoors while drawing new visitors into the area.

Some events people participated in included a birding tour and a story time session.

A recycled art event also took place, featuring the creation of birdhouses from recycled real estate signs.

San Antonio River Authority organizers said they hope to draw more people to the area and plan to host several more “Sun-day” events in the future.

