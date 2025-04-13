Skip to main content
Clear icon
91º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

San Antonio River Authority hosts ‘Sun-Day’ program at southeast Bexar County park

The San Antonio River Authority says the new program will help people learn about more outdoor resources in town

Devan Karp, Reporter

Tags: San Antonio River Authority, Outdoors, Parks

SAN ANTONIO – On Sunday, the San Antonio River Authority hosted a new program at Trueheart Ranch Nature Park in southeast Bexar County called "Sun-Day."

The day was filled with different events designed to educate people on the importance of the outdoors while drawing new visitors into the area.

Some events people participated in included a birding tour and a story time session.

A recycled art event also took place, featuring the creation of birdhouses from recycled real estate signs.

San Antonio River Authority organizers said they hope to draw more people to the area and plan to host several more “Sun-day” events in the future.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Devan Karp headshot

Devan Karp is a GMSA reporter. Originally from Houston, Devan fell in love with local journalism after Hurricane Harvey inundated his community and reporters from around the state came to help. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Communication from Trinity University. Devan's thrilled to be back in San Antonio covering the people, culture and news.

email

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS