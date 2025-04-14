Blue Origin’s all-women crew, including Gayle King and Katy Perry, launches Monday

Blue Origin is launching a historic human spaceflight on Monday morning from West Texas, and the crew in the New Shepard rocket’s 31st mission will be all women.

The six women going up include journalist Gayle King, pop icon Katy Perry, Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez, film producer Kerianne Flynn, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, and bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen.

There will be no pilots. It’s a fully autonomous eleven-minute journey above the internationally recognized boundary of space.

The crew will experience weightlessness and witness views of Earth through windows.

This is the first all-female flight crew since Valentina Tereshkova’s solo flight on a Soviet spacecraft in 1963.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

Ahead of spaceflight, Katy Perry is reading Carl Sagan and channeling her ‘feminine divine’

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin mimics the moon’s gravity for NASA experiments during spaceflight