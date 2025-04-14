TxDOT: Westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound Loop 1604 to close for construction

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will close the Interstate 10 westbound ramp to eastbound Loop 1604 on Tuesday, April 15, as part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion project.

This closure is necessary to complete the construction of new flyover ramps at the interchange, according to the agency.

Recommended Videos

TxDOT said the project is over 60% complete and is on track to open two new flyover ramps in 2025, with the next ramp expected to open this summer.

Access to businesses will remain open during the construction period.

TxDOT said drivers on I-10 westbound looking to access Loop 1604 eastbound can do either of the following:

All travelers on the I-10 WB main lanes looking to access Loop 1604 EB will continue through the Loop 1604 interchange and exit onto the I-10 WB frontage road toward La Cantera Parkway. Travelers will use the turnaround at La Cantera Parkway, entering the I-10 EB frontage road, following it to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road. They will then use the La Cantera Parkway turnaround to enter the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Travelers may enter the Loop 1604 EB main lanes at the first available entrance ramp. All travelers on the I-10 WB main lanes looking to access Loop 1604 EB will exit via Exit 556B and enter the I-10 WB frontage road. Travelers will then enter the Loop 1604 EB frontage road and may enter the Loop 1604 WB main lanes via the first available entrance ramp.

Additionally, the long-term closure on the eastbound I-10 frontage road south of the interchange will reopen on April 15.

I-10 EB Frontage Road South of Loop 1604 reopens Tuesday (TxDOT)

For updates and more information, visit Loop1604North.com or DriveTexas.org.