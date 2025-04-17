Community urged to plan ahead to avoid DWI arrests, crashes during Fiesta

SAN ANTONIO – There’s a flip side to Fiesta revelry, which raises its head each year: DWI arrests and crashes.

San Antonio police said their 139 DWI arrests for Fiesta 2024 was a four-year low. There were 159 during Fiesta 2023, 154 in 2022 and 169 in 2021.

However, Clayton Ripps, the Texas Department of Transportation San Antonio deputy district engineer, said the city’s 11-year streak without a DWI-related death during Fiesta ended with a crash in 2024.

“We all have to have a plan, follow the plan and we can achieve that goal of starting that new deathless streak during the Fiesta here in San Antonio,” Ripps said.

His comments came during a joint news conference Wednesday with law enforcement and community groups, trumpeting a familiar DWI message: don’t do it.

Ripps said TxDOT will partner with local law enforcement on increased DWI patrols.

To avoid ending up in cuffs or putting someone in the hospital, or worse, here are options to consider:

Designated driver: Pick a friend to shuttle your party around. But your “DD” shouldn’t be drinking at all, not just drinking less.

Rideshare or taxi: The most flexible options for getting home are typically just a click or phone call away.

VIA bus: Fiesta San Antonio Commission President David Christian recommends taking a rideshare to one of VIA's park and ride stations, then taking a $2.60 round trip to the Fiesta events.

If anyone makes a mistake and realizes that, despite having driven to a Fiesta event, they’re no longer in a condition to drive, call the Free Rides Program at 210-281-1121.

The nonprofit will coordinate a free Uber ride home for people who leave their cars at an event.

“Everybody should have a plan before going out, but if you don’t, yes, we are that backup plan,” said Community Initiatives Manager Richard Veley.

The initiative is driven by donations, largely by law firms so far, however, and Veley did not have an estimate on how many people they’d be able to help. The group currently averages about five to 10 rides a night.

“We help whoever we can whenever we can, however we can,” he said.

