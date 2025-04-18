Skip to main content
FULL INTERVIEW: The Von Erich brothers discuss their professional wrestling background, family lineage and more

The film “The Iron Claw,” released in 2023, details the family’s story and tragedy

Myra Arthur, Anchor/Reporter

Valerie Gomez, Video Editor

Tags: KSAT Explains, Texas, Von Erich, Professional Wrestling, The Iron Claw, Boerne

SAN ANTONIO – The KSAT Explains team jumped off the top rope into the world of professional wrestling in San Antonio.

As part of the story, Myra Arthur interviewed Ross and Marshall Von Erich, professional wrestlers in their own right and the sons of wrestling legend Kevin Von Erich.

Generations of the family rose to fame in the wrestling world. The film “The Iron Claw,” released in 2023, detailed the family’s rise and tragedy.

The Von Erichs now live in Boerne.

