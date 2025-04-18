Skip to main content
Get tickets, wristbands to Fiesta events when you give blood

South Texas Blood and Tissue Center has Fiesta-themed community blood drives next week

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

SAN ANTONIO – The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center (STBTC) announced a way for donors to “party with a purpose” ahead of Fiesta, which begins April 24.

STBTC is hosting a variety of community drives in the coming days, according to its website. Participants can get tickets to Fiesta events after they donate blood.

Here are a few:

  • Main Event - This event will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on April 18 at the 8500 block of State Highway 151. Donors will receive one carnival ride wristband for Fiesta and a STBTC 2025 Fiesta medal.
  • Jen’s Angels - This event will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 21 in the 18600 block of Hardy Oak. Donors can receive a free ticket to Alamo Heights Night and a STBTC Fiesta medal.
  • Taco Palenque - Donors will get one ticket to Oyster Bake, a Casero taco from Taco Palenque and a STBTC Fiesta medal. This event will run from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 23 at the Taco Palenque located at 9259 North Loop 1604 West Access Road in Helotes.

Qualified applicants can make an appointment on STBTC’s website or call 210-731-5590.

More South Texas Blood and Tissue Center events can be found here.

