Guayabera 101: A closer look at what makes the iconic shirt

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready to break out the guayaberas this weekend in downtown San Antonio.

The 5th Annual Guayabera Fest is taking over Travis Park from 1-8 p.m. Saturday.

The festival was created to honor the rich history and cultural significance of the iconic guayabera shirt.

This year, the free festival is expanding with more than 40 local food and drink vendors and booths with local handcrafted goods.

There will also be live music and a set by the legendary Miami DJ Laz.

KSAT’s RJ Marquez spoke to the founder of the festival, Javier Trevino, about the roots of the shirt and its meaning throughout the years.

“It’s a celebration of the guayabera, the culture, where it is and where it’s going. The guayabera is like a nice watch. It’s been around for a long time, and it’s not going anywhere,” said Trevino, founder and owner of Divide and Conquer Denim & Leather. “And it just gets more higher in value in a sense of the family culture as it goes forward.”

Trevino said he wants people to see family when they wear his guayaberas.

“We want people to feel good about themselves when they wear the guayabera. We want people feel their family, their grandfather,” said Trevino. “I think again of my uncle, my grandfather, growing up at the meat market where they were all butchers. And those are the feelings that kind of resonate with me when I see people wearing them or when I wear mine.”