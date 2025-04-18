Skip to main content
Guayabera 101: A closer look at what makes the iconic shirt

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Richard Baltazar, Video Editor

Tags: Guayabera Fest, Travis Park, San Antonio, Downtown, Things to Do
The 5th Annual Guayabera Fest is taking over Travis Park from 1-8 p.m. Saturday. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready to break out the guayaberas this weekend in downtown San Antonio.

The 5th Annual Guayabera Fest is taking over Travis Park from 1-8 p.m. Saturday.

The festival was created to honor the rich history and cultural significance of the iconic guayabera shirt.

This year, the free festival is expanding with more than 40 local food and drink vendors and booths with local handcrafted goods.

There will also be live music and a set by the legendary Miami DJ Laz.

KSAT’s RJ Marquez spoke to the founder of the festival, Javier Trevino, about the roots of the shirt and its meaning throughout the years.

“It’s a celebration of the guayabera, the culture, where it is and where it’s going. The guayabera is like a nice watch. It’s been around for a long time, and it’s not going anywhere,” said Trevino, founder and owner of Divide and Conquer Denim & Leather. “And it just gets more higher in value in a sense of the family culture as it goes forward.”

Trevino said he wants people to see family when they wear his guayaberas.

“We want people to feel good about themselves when they wear the guayabera. We want people feel their family, their grandfather,” said Trevino. “I think again of my uncle, my grandfather, growing up at the meat market where they were all butchers. And those are the feelings that kind of resonate with me when I see people wearing them or when I wear mine.”

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
RJ Marquez headshot

RJ Marquez is the traffic anchor/reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He also fills in as a news anchor and has covered stories from breaking news and Fiesta to Spurs championships and high school sports. RJ started at KSAT in 2010. He is proud to serve our viewers and be a part of the culture and community that makes San Antonio great.

Sal Salazar headshot

Sal Salazar is a photojournalist at KSAT 12. Before coming to KSAT in 1998, he worked at the Fox affiliate in San Antonio. Sal started off his career back in 1995 for the ABC Affiliate in Lubbock and has covered many high-profile news events since. In his free time, he enjoys spending time at home, gaming and loves traveling with his wife.

