Intoxicated man arrested, accused of injuring officer after walking into traffic, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested, accused of injuring a San Antonio Police Department officer after walking into traffic, according to police.

Around 9:25 p.m. Friday, an SAPD officer was regulating the flow of traffic at Hoefgen Avenue and East Cesar Chavez Boulevard when an “intoxicated and belligerent” man attempted to cross the intersection.

Police said the man became argumentative with the officer and began walking across the street into oncoming traffic.

When the officer took hold of the man to move him out of traffic, the suspect fell on the officer, “causing a possible fracture to the to the officer’s lower extremity,” police said.

The man, who is 63 years old, was uninjured and arrested for interfering with public duties, police said.

The officer was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

