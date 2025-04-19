Vicente Fernandez and Freddy Fender join National Recording Registry

SAN ANTONIO – Each year since 2000, the Library of Congress has selected influential songs and albums to be preserved in the National Recording Registry. This year, three Latino artists were inducted — two of them with deep roots in Latino culture and South Texas.

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, has made it his mission in recent years to increase Latino representation in the registry. He spoke with KSAT about this year’s honorees and his ongoing efforts to spotlight Latino contributions to American music.

Among the 2025 inductees are “El Rey” by Vicente Fernández, often considered the quintessential mariachi anthem, and Freddy Fender’s “Before the Next Teardrop Falls,” a beloved South Texas classic. Also joining the list is Lin-Manuel Miranda’s groundbreaking Hamilton cast album.

“That was a special one for me, getting El Rey in there, because it’s like — it’s the ultimate mariachi song,” Castro said.

The congressman emphasized the importance of recognizing overlooked talent, particularly from South Texas.

“There’s so many South Texas singers, including Freddy Fender, who I feel like have never gotten their due. They’ve never got the recognition and the honor that they deserve,” Castro said.

Castro has called on constituents for help with nominations. Over the past three years, with input from San Antonio residents and supporters across the country, his team submitted around 30 songs and albums for consideration. Several have successfully made the list.

Currently, only about 5% of artists in the registry are Latino or Latina, according to Castro. He said that needs to change, especially given the size and influence of the Latino community in the United States.

“Latinos in this country make up almost 20% of the population,” Castro said. “So, we have some catching up to do in acknowledging really the impact and the influence of these artists.”

Looking ahead to 2026, Castro plans to seek more nominations. Eligible songs or albums must be at least 10 years old.

He said he’d like to see more music from Selena included in future years, as well as other iconic Latino artists who made a mark both nationally and locally in San Antonio.

“I grew up with my mom and my dad, who were both baby boomers. And so, they would listen to Joan Baez and some of the other wonderful early Latino and Latina singers that made it big nationally,” Castro said.

For Castro, the goal is to ensure Latino voices and stories are properly represented and preserved for future generations.

