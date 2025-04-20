Skip to main content
‘Everyone’s together’: Easter celebration at Tower of the Americas attracts hundreds of families

The annual celebration was filled with egg hunts, piñatas, face painting and more

Devan Karp, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of families gathered at the bottom of the Tower of the Americas in downtown San Antonio on Easter Sunday for a day filled with festive activities.

The Easter Eggs-travaganza Celebration featured a variety of family fun, including egg hunts, egg dyeing, a petting zoo, face painting, food and more.

“For years, we’ve been trying to get here, and we finally got in,” parent Jessica Solis said. “I know the girls are a little bit older, but now we’re here, we are excited!”

“We really love how it’s set up. It’s so much more inclusive,” attendee Gabriella Moriel said. ”There’s a lot of space for everybody, especially the egg hunt. There’s just so many people having fun. Everyone’s together. Yeah, it’s a really good time.”

Children like Isabella and Sophia stormed the field filled with Easter eggs. They said they were determined to get at least 20 eggs or more than their sibling.

“Trying to keep up with him is a handful. So this helps tire him out,” said parent Jennifer Jarzombek. “This is our second time out and it’s really fun. It gives him a lot of time to run, and play, and do all that.”

According to Jarzombek, her son, Jagger, has been obsessed with “A Minecraft Movie” and added that the Easter Bunny left him plenty of square eggs, a square basket and a square bunny.

“I always look for eggs right on the ground because they’re always scattered right there,” Jagger said.

