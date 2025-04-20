‘It means community’: Hundreds gather for Easter Vigil Mass at University of the Incarnate Word

SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds gathered at the University of the Incarnate Word Saturday afternoon for an Easter Vigil Mass.

The vigil marks the first celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ and capping off the 40 days of Lent.

A big part of the celebration involved attendees passing around candles lit from the main Easter candle.

“For me, it means community,” one attendee told KSAT. “Celebrating that we have this shared belief in Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior, and we all get to come together to express that joy and celebration.”

Easter lands on Sunday, April 20 this year. With that said, several popular locations will also be closed for the holiday.

For a list of locations expected to be open for the holiday in the San Antonio area, click here.

