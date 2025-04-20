‘We’re together’: Brackenridge Park campers prepared for Easter Sunday despite rainy forecast

SAN ANTONIO – The chance of rainy weather is not washing out a San Antonio Easter tradition.

At Brackenridge Park, many families have spent the weekend enjoying nature with each other.

“So far the weather’s been on our side, so it’s been real peaceful,” camper Joe Sosa said.

That peace may not last long.

The KSAT Weather Authority team expects rain to pass through San Antonio on Easter morning.

Sosa told KSAT they had previously experienced rain during their first year camping at the park.

“That one was horrible, you know, but we live and we learn,” Sosa said.

This year, however, he said he’s ready. Sosa said he had tarps ready to pin over his tents.

Destiny Gonzalez and her family came with rain gear — and a generator.

“We bought like jackets and umbrellas,” Gonzalez said.

Other campers have a backup plan.

“I’m not prepared,” said Steven McColley, who was grilling for his family. “I’m leaving.”

Even with a soggy start to Easter Sunday, families said the weather won’t dampen their celebrations.

“The plan is just to enjoy Easter, and we’re [not] gonna let a little bit of weather, you know, slow us down,” Sosa said. “Like the main thing, we’re together, family.”

The City of San Antonio’s Parks and Recreation Department lifted the curfew for some parks to allow families to camp overnight.

The curfew will resume at 11 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 20.

