WEATHER ALERT

Local News

‘We’re together’: Brackenridge Park campers prepared for Easter Sunday despite rainy forecast

Camping is allowed at some San Antonio parks

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

Tags: Easter, Brackenridge Park, Camping, Outdoors

SAN ANTONIO – The chance of rainy weather is not washing out a San Antonio Easter tradition.

At Brackenridge Park, many families have spent the weekend enjoying nature with each other.

“So far the weather’s been on our side, so it’s been real peaceful,” camper Joe Sosa said.

That peace may not last long.

The KSAT Weather Authority team expects rain to pass through San Antonio on Easter morning.

Sosa told KSAT they had previously experienced rain during their first year camping at the park.

“That one was horrible, you know, but we live and we learn,” Sosa said.

This year, however, he said he’s ready. Sosa said he had tarps ready to pin over his tents.

Destiny Gonzalez and her family came with rain gear — and a generator.

“We bought like jackets and umbrellas,” Gonzalez said.

Other campers have a backup plan.

“I’m not prepared,” said Steven McColley, who was grilling for his family. “I’m leaving.”

Even with a soggy start to Easter Sunday, families said the weather won’t dampen their celebrations.

“The plan is just to enjoy Easter, and we’re [not] gonna let a little bit of weather, you know, slow us down,” Sosa said. “Like the main thing, we’re together, family.”

The City of San Antonio’s Parks and Recreation Department lifted the curfew for some parks to allow families to camp overnight.

The curfew will resume at 11 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 20.

About the Authors
Daniela Ibarra headshot

Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.

Ricardo Moreno headshot

Ricardo Moreno Jr. is a photojournalist at KSAT. Ricardo, a San Antonio native, isn't just a journalist, he's also a screenwriter and filmmaker, bringing a unique perspective to the news. When Ricardo isn't reporting, you might find him working on his fitness or spending time with his family and his Chow Chow.

