Curfew lifted at some San Antonio city parks for Easter holiday camping

SAN ANTONIO – A popular Easter holiday tradition for many families in San Antonio is camping overnight at a city park.

The City of San Antonio’s Parks and Recreation Department will lift the curfew at the following parks starting at 11 p.m. on Thursday, April 17, for Easter camping:

Brackenridge Park, 3700 N. St. Mary’s (excludes the Avenue B Brackenridge Parking Garage)

Brackenridge Park, First Tee, 915 E. Mulberry (beginning Friday, April 18 at 3 p.m.)

Brackenridge Park, Lions Field, 2809 Broadway

McAllister Park, 13102 Jones Maltsberger

MLK Park, 3503 Martin Luther King Drive

Roosevelt Park, 331 Roosevelt Ave.

San Pedro Springs Park, 1315 San Pedro Ave.

O.P. Schnabel Park, 9606 Bandera Road

Southside Lions Park, 3100 Hiawatha

Southside Lions Park East, 3900 Pecan Valley

Woodlawn Lake Park, 1103 Cincinnati (excludes the Island House and gym areas)

The curfew will resume at 11 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 20.

In a news release, the city said wildlife management activities will be ongoing at Brackenridge Park and Woodlawn Lake Park over the weekend, which could result in loud, auditory noises used to deter bird activity.

“These are established bird deterrent methods approved and overseen by the USDA Wildlife Services Division,” the release said. “Any campers or families with concerns of loud noises may want to consider camping at a different location.”

Trash and recycling

The City of San Antonio is asking campers to bring trash bags and remove their waste at the end of the day. Recycling bins will also be available at the parks.

No glass containers are allowed, and food-contaminated waste should be disposed of in trash cans.

Fire safety

The San Antonio Fire Department reminds park visitors to stay safe while barbecuing with the following tips:

Take care around the grill: Never leave a lit grill unattended. Don’t allow kids or pets to play near the grill. Never try to move a lit or hot grill. Remember the grill will stay hot for at least an hour after use.

Be careful with charcoal starter fluid: If you use a charcoal grill, only use charcoal starter fluid. If the fire starts to go out, don’t add any starter fluid or any other flammable liquids to the fire. Consider using a charcoal chimney starter, which uses newspaper to start the fire instead of starter fluid.

Wear the right clothing: Clothing can easily catch fire, so be sure your shirt tails, sleeves or apron strings don’t dangle over the grill.

Grease fires: Remember, if a grease fire starts on the grill, do NOT pour water on it. For charcoal grills with no lid, please call 911. To safely extinguish a grease fire on a gas grill, turn off the gas and close the lid, if you can safely do so, and call 911.

Charcoal grills: Extinguish all the coals, safely dispose of the ash, and then clean the grill to prevent any additional fire.

Safe ash disposal: Make sure ash is cool. Wrap the ashes up in foil. Never place in a recycle bin.

