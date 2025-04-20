Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
72º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

KSAT viewers share photos of Easter storm, rainfall totals in San Antonio

Around one to two inches of rain fell around the city

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Tags: KSAT Connect, Easter, San Antonio, Weather
As rain fell around San Antonio on Sunday, KSAT viewers shared photos of the Easter storm and rainfall totals. (KSAT Connect)

SAN ANTONIO – Neighborhoods around San Antonio picked up one to two inches of rain on Sunday morning.

Viewers submitted pictures to KSAT Connect showing lightning and rainfall totals.

Recommended Videos

>> What’s open, closed on Easter 2025 in the San Antonio area

The Easter storm has now come to an end, and skies will gradually clear throughout the day. For the latest forecast, click here.

Check out these photos and videos shared so far:

A stunning early Easter Sunday morning light show.
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

A stunning early Easter Sunday morning light show.

0
San Antonio
Lightning during rain this morning.
MaxxRodriguez

Lightning during rain this morning.

0
San Antonio
Pin media image
MaxxRodriguez
0
San Antonio
AinsleyB

Easter Sunday early morning showers

0
San Antonio
2" of good rain fall.
Jeff Jenkins

2" of good rain fall.

0
Kirby
Good rain.
Big Dave

Good rain.

0
Cibolo
Rain 1 inch
Sam Santos

Rain 1 inch

0
Helotes
Just over an inch of rain so far in Far South Bexar County
Lance L.

Just over an inch of rain so far in Far South Bexar County

0
San Antonio
Almost an inch by NE Baptist Hospital.
Badsister

Almost an inch by NE Baptist Hospital.

0
San Antonio
0.89” at Redland & 1604.
Cd21

0.89” at Redland & 1604.

0
San Antonio

To submit a photo or video, check out our guide below.

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select the channel and category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Gabby Jimenez headshot

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS