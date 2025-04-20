KSAT viewers share photos of Easter storm, rainfall totals in San Antonio

As rain fell around San Antonio on Sunday, KSAT viewers shared photos of the Easter storm and rainfall totals.

SAN ANTONIO – Neighborhoods around San Antonio picked up one to two inches of rain on Sunday morning.

Viewers submitted pictures to KSAT Connect showing lightning and rainfall totals.

The Easter storm has now come to an end, and skies will gradually clear throughout the day. For the latest forecast, click here.

Check out these photos and videos shared so far:

