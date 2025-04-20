Skip to main content
Local News

Viewer photos capture ‘egg-citing’ Easter celebrations on KSAT Connect

Hoppy Easter!

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Tags: KSAT Connect, Easter, San Antonio, Pets
Viewers shared photos of their Easter celebrations (KSAT Connect)

SAN ANTONIO – Viewers shared photos of their Easter celebrations on KSAT Connect, featuring visits from the Easter Bunny, Easter baskets, furry friends and more.

This year, Easter fell on Sunday, April 20.

>> KSAT viewers share photos of Easter storm, rainfall totals in San Antonio

Check out photos shared below:

Odin first easter 2025
aguerra94

Odin first easter 2025

0
San Antonio
Happy Easter KSAT12 (L) CUDA aka Barracuda (M) MARLIN (R) VIPER Taken at North Star Mall
Dolores.S.6988

Happy Easter KSAT12 (L) CUDA aka Barracuda (M) MARLIN (R) VIPER Taken at North Star Mall

0
San Antonio
Between Dollar Tree and Five Below I found everything to make a fun basket.
Auntie Lou

Between Dollar Tree and Five Below I found everything to make a fun basket.

0
San Antonio
No candy, just toys, books and activities
Auntie Lou

No candy, just toys, books and activities

0
San Antonio
Benny ready for visit from the Easter Bunny
Greyna

Benny ready for visit from the Easter Bunny

0
San Antonio

To submit a photo or video, check out our guide below.

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select the channel and category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

