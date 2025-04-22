‘Addiction is real’: Woman advocates for mental health awareness after brother’s drowning at Woodlawn Lake

SAN ANTONIO – One week after her brother’s death, Princess Frago said she’s holding on to memories of his love and humor.

“The hardest thing for you to find out is that your loved one is gone,” Princess said. “I want Kevin’s story to be known that mental illness is real and addiction is real.”

Kevin Frago, 42, died last Monday. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death to be an accidental drowning.

San Antonio police said when officers responded, they found Kevin sitting on the ledge of a drainage ditch naked. They say when officers approached, he jumped in and drowned.

“He had mental illness, and he was dealing with schizophrenia,” Princess said. “His feelings, his emotions, he always felt like someone was out to get him or something.”

Woodlawn Lake is about six feet deep. Kevin was the second person found dead in the water there over the last month. Their stories are different, but we’re told both experienced periods of homelessness.

“I want Kevin to be more than a person who just decided to walk around one day and jump into a lake,” Princess said. “He felt that there was no way out.”

Princess hopes her brother’s story makes San Antonio see mental health and mental illness in a different light.

“Everybody deals with and copes with stuff differently,” Princess said. “Just keep checking up on (your loved ones) and check up on them to make sure they’re okay.”

Princess is currently fundraising to give her brother a proper burial and funeral.