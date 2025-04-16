ME’s office identifies man who drowned at Woodlawn Lake Park

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who drowned at Woodlawn Lake Park on Monday.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who drowned at Woodlawn Lake Park on Monday.

The medical examiner’s office said Kevin Frago, 42, was officially pronounced dead due to drowning. His death was ruled an accident.

Officers were dispatched to the park around 4:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Cincinnati Avenue for a report of lewd conduct.

San Antonio police said Frago was seen walking around nude at Woodlawn Lake Park, and authorities located him sitting on the ledge of a drainage ditch near the water.

Officers called out to Frago, but he jumped into the water, police said.

Frago went under the water and did not resurface, SAPD said.

The San Antonio Fire Department deployed a boat and eventually located Frago, where he went under.

Frago was pronounced dead at the scene.

