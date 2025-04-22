Historic Gruene Antique Company to close, plans to reopen as mercantile store

GRUENE – After 39 years of operation, the Gruene Antique Company in Gruene Historic District will close its doors this summer and return to its historical roots as a mercantile store.

The retail location will remain owned and operated by the Molak Corporation’s family of brands.

“After prolonged consideration, we are excited to return the building to its former glory as a mercantile store. We aim to preserve the legacy of Gruene while looking intentionally to the future, and we believe this shift will highlight the history of this iconic location,” said Susie Molak, wife of founder Pat Molak.

According to a release from the Molak Corporation, the Texas Historical Commission said it was built in 1904 and was the second mercantile store constructed by Henry D. Gruene in the German settlement.

The two-story brick building served as the community’s “businesses and social center” and “carried everything from cheese to farm implements to buggies and ready wear,” according to the records.

In 1938, the store shut down due to the town’s economic downturn. Over the years, it would come to hold several businesses before officially transitioning into the Gruene Antique Company in 1986.

In 1987, the building was declared an Official Texas Historical Building by the Texas Historical Commission.

“The Molak Corporation team and I are deeply appreciative of the dedication, creativity, and passion that our antique vendors have shown over the years,” said Ryan Weinbrandt, CEO of Molak Corporation. “As we transition to what’s next, we take with us the pride of knowing that Gruene Antique Company brought joy to so many and will always be a cherished part of Gruene’s history.”

The new store is set to open later this year.