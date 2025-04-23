Chicken on a stick from Chick-fil-A? Score one at 2 SA locations starting this week

Chicken On A Stick available for a limited time only at Chick-fil-A

SAN ANTONIO – Calling all chicken on a stick fans! Chick-fil-A will be serving the Fiesta favorite treat for a limited time starting Thursday.

You can grab the new menu item from April 24 to May 3 at the Chick-fil-A location on Seguin Road or the one near Loop 410 and Rigsby.

According to a Facebook post, the snack will have a filet, available in both regular and spicy, Chick-n-Minis and a jalapeño.

You can get a plush cow with every chicken on a stick while supplies last, the post said.