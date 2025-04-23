KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga highlights University Health, University of the Incarnate Word Fiesta medals

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga continued his daily segment called “Show Me Your Medals!” on Friday during GMSA and GMSA Plus.

This is where San Antonio-area nonprofits, organizations, small businesses and individuals can send in their 2025 medals to be featured on KSAT.

Zuniga will unveil new medals leading up to and during Fiesta 2025, which runs from April 24 through May 4.

Today’s medals were from Animal Care Services, University Health, Bibliotech, UP Partnership, St. Anthony’s Catholic High School, University of the Incarnate Word, South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, Capitol Home Health, The Amazing Mirror Maze, Magic Saloon, Old Town Trolley Tours and North Park Lexus of San Antonio.

