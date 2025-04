Tremell Brown stopped by GMSA+ to interview with Ernie Zuniga and Stephanie Serna about this year’s A Taste of New Orleans.

ABOUT THE EVENT

A Taste of New Orleans attendees can savor New Orleans-style cuisine, including gumbo, while enjoying a variety of jazz and blues music. Tickets are $22 for people 13 years and older. A Taste of New Orleans will be from noon to 11 p.m. at the Sunken Garden Theatre, 3875 N. St. Mary’s St.