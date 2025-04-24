Skip to main content
Fog icon
75º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

David Marquez talks about what you can expect at this weekend’s Chanclas y Cervezas in Brooks

Tags: Fiesta, Chanclas Y Cervezas

David Marquez with Chanclas y Cervezas joined GMSA+ to talk about this year’s music lineup, the chancla toss and what you can expect this weekend.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Find more details on the event here.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS