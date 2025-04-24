David Marquez talks about what you can expect at this weekend’s Chanclas y Cervezas in Brooks

David Marquez with Chanclas y Cervezas joined GMSA+ to talk about this year’s music lineup, the chancla toss and what you can expect this weekend.
Watch the full interview in the player above.
Find more details on the event here.
ALSO ON KSAT.COM
David Marquez with Chanclas y Cervezas joined GMSA+ to talk about this year’s music lineup, the chancla toss and what you can expect this weekend.
Watch the full interview in the player above.
Find more details on the event here.
ALSO ON KSAT.COM
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
Recommended Videos