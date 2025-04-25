2 current UTSA students, 3 post-grad students have had their visa statuses restored, university says

The University of Texas at San Antonio campus on the Northwest Side.

SAN ANTONIO – The federal government’s Friday reversal of the termination of international students’ visas is already having a ripple effect in San Antonio.

After the reversal, a University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) spokesperson confirmed to KSAT that five UTSA students— two current students and three post-graduate students —have had their student visa statuses restored.

Recommended Videos

As of 5 p.m. Friday, the spokesperson said the status of two additional current UTSA students is unclear.

In all, seven UTSA students — four current and three post-graduate — were impacted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)’s original terminated visas mandate, the UTSA official said.

More than 1,200 students nationwide suddenly lost their legal status or had visas revoked, leaving them at risk for deportation. Many said they had only minor infractions on their record or did not know why they were targeted. Some left the country while others have gone into hiding or stopped attending class.

The records in a federal student database maintained by ICE had been terminated in recent weeks. Judges across the U.S. had already issued orders temporarily restoring students’ records in dozens of lawsuits challenging the terminations.

Earlier this month, a UTSA spokesperson told KSAT that multiple current and former students had their visas terminated.

At the time, a specific number of current and former students impacted by terminated visas was not disclosed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More related coverage of this story on KSAT: