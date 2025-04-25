Blessed Angels Community Center brings Fiesta to seniors with medal, float events

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta activities are kicking off at the Blessed Angels Community and Senior Center, offering fun and accessible alternatives to crowds at parades and parties.

Organizers have held float creation contests and will host medal contests, bingo games, live mariachi music, dance classes, and more.

“The thing is, I’ve got a cane, a walker, and somebody might push and knock me down, so this is like Fiesta for me and my friends,” said senior Isabel Perez. “Of course, here I don’t have to walk too far either.”

On Wednesday, 14 groups of people entered a float creation contest, competing to see who could manage the most Fiesta spirit with a smaller shoebox decoration.

“You want to get the theme of the actual fiesta and the Mexican girls on there, and of course, you have to have your sombrero and your guitar on there,” said competitor Jessica.

The seniors say they’ve made many new connections at Blessed Angels and often return weekly for scheduled events at the community center.

“I’ve met so many people here and I enjoy it. It’s fun. It just can be fun because there’s always something different to do. There’s a lot of happiness and love,” Perez said.

On Wednesday, April 30, at 9 a.m., Blessed Angels will host another Fiesta-themed day with a contest to see who can wear the most medals. Last year’s winner wore more than 700 medals at once, and competition is already heating up ahead of time.

To follow along with all the Fiesta events that Blessed Angels has in store, you can check out their website or Facebook page here.

