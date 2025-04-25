Skip to main content
East Central High School student hit by vehicle after school, district says

The student was taken to a hospital for additional treatment

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: East Central High School, ECISD
East Central High School (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – An East Central High School student was struck by a vehicle on Thursday after school, according to the district.

A district spokesperson said the female student was crossing a street when she was hit by the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle — who’s not affiliated with ECISD — did not see the student, the district spokesperson told KSAT.

The student was taken to a hospital for additional treatment. ECISD said her parents were on the scene.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.

About the Author
Spencer Heath headshot

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

