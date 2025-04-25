East Central High School student hit by vehicle after school, district says

SAN ANTONIO – An East Central High School student was struck by a vehicle on Thursday after school, according to the district.
A district spokesperson said the female student was crossing a street when she was hit by the vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle — who’s not affiliated with ECISD — did not see the student, the district spokesperson told KSAT.
The student was taken to a hospital for additional treatment. ECISD said her parents were on the scene.
This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.