Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after West Side shooting, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at North Hamilton Avenue and McLeod, where a 39-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The man was “uncooperative” with officers when asked to provide details on the shooting, police said.

Suspect information was not provided.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

