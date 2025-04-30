Skip to main content
Trueheart Ranch Nature Park temporarily closes due to recent vandalism

Park officials say they are working to assess and repair damage to ensure the park is safe for visitors

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Tags: Outdoors, San Antonio River Authority, Trueheart Ranch Nature Park, San Antonio
The San Antonio River Authority announced in a post on X that Trueheart Ranch Nature Park is temporarily closed due to recent vandalism. (Courtesy of San Antonio River Authority)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River Authority announced in a post on X that Trueheart Ranch Nature Park is temporarily closed due to recent vandalism.

The park, located at 14984 Blue Wing Road, will be closed until further notice for park officials to “repair the damage” to the facility, officials said on Wednesday.

“We’re working to assess and repair the damage to ensure the park is safe and welcoming for everyone,” park officials said.

While park officials did not specify the nature of the vandalism, the post included a photo showing what appears to be a broken metal post.

The San Antonio River Authority said it will provide updates on when Trueheart Ranch Nature Park will reopen as they become available.

Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

