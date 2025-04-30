Trueheart Ranch Nature Park temporarily closes due to recent vandalism

The San Antonio River Authority announced in a post on X that Trueheart Ranch Nature Park is temporarily closed due to recent vandalism.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River Authority announced in a post on X that Trueheart Ranch Nature Park is temporarily closed due to recent vandalism.

The park, located at 14984 Blue Wing Road, will be closed until further notice for park officials to “repair the damage” to the facility, officials said on Wednesday.

Recommended Videos

🚫 Park Closure Notice 🚫



Unfortunately, Trueheart Ranch Nature Park (14984 Blue Wing Rd, San Antonio, TX 78221) is closed until further notice due to recent vandalism.



🔗 Visit for https://t.co/0Kho3qteP7 for more information. pic.twitter.com/UYbyf2Ft2a — San Antonio River Authority (@sanantonioriver) April 30, 2025

“We’re working to assess and repair the damage to ensure the park is safe and welcoming for everyone,” park officials said.

While park officials did not specify the nature of the vandalism, the post included a photo showing what appears to be a broken metal post.

The San Antonio River Authority said it will provide updates on when Trueheart Ranch Nature Park will reopen as they become available.

Read also: