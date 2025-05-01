Dutch Bros debuts new flavors for May

SAN ANTONIO – Dutch Bros is debuting new flavors at all of its locations, including San Antonio.
Starting Thursday, the coffee chain will introduce Dulce de Leche, Matcha flavors and Mochi Berry while supplies last.
“After hearing so many requests from our customers, we knew it was time to bring matcha to our menu and we couldn’t be more stoked to offer it,” said Tana Davila, chief marketing officer at Dutch Bros. “All of our new drinks deliver a unique flavor experience, giving customers the chance to make the world their own at Dutch Bros!”
These are the available drinks, according to Dutch Bros:
- Dulce de Leche is sweet cream and caramel blended with Soft Top, topped with caramel drizzle and cinnamon sprinkles. It’s available as a Freeze or Latte.
- Lavender Matcha Latte is a mix of matcha, lavender and two percent milk, available as an Iced Latte.
- Raspberry Matcha Latte is an Iced Latte made of raspberry, matcha and two percent milk.
- Paradise Matcha Lemonade is a blend of lemonade, mango and matcha, topped with strawberry fruit.
- Mochi Berry has strawberry, passion fruit and sweet cream topped with mochi pieces and Soft Top. This is available as a Blended Rebel energy drink, Shake or Blended Lemonade.