Dutch Bros debuts new flavors for May

SAN ANTONIO – Dutch Bros is debuting new flavors at all of its locations, including San Antonio.

Starting Thursday, the coffee chain will introduce Dulce de Leche, Matcha flavors and Mochi Berry while supplies last.

“After hearing so many requests from our customers, we knew it was time to bring matcha to our menu and we couldn’t be more stoked to offer it,” said Tana Davila, chief marketing officer at Dutch Bros. “All of our new drinks deliver a unique flavor experience, giving customers the chance to make the world their own at Dutch Bros!”

These are the available drinks, according to Dutch Bros: