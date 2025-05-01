Forever 21 to close all 354 US stores in May, reports say

Fast-fashion retailer Forever 21 is set to close all its U.S. stores this month.

According to USA Today, the company’s 354 leased stores will close by May 1. Many of its locations began closing their doors as early as April 1.

The company’s website provided a notice to customers stating it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

“We are deeply grateful for the support you have shown us over the years, but rising costs and increased competition from abroad have made our current business model unsustainable,” the company said on its website, in part.

F21 OpCo, which runs Forever 21 stores, filed for bankruptcy protection for a second time in March 2025, according to the Associated Press. The company first filed for bankruptcy protection in 2019.

Three Forever 21 stores are located in the San Antonio area, including at North Star Mall, the Shops at La Cantera and the Tanger Outlet in San Marcos.

Although Forever 21’s website notice does not specify when its remaining stores will close for good, the website states that the process of shutting down locations was already underway.

The retail company said it stopped honoring customer gift cards and store credit on April 15, making all in-store and online purchases final.

While Forever 21 stores in the United States are set to close, the company said its international stores will continue to operate.

