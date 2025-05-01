Skip to main content
Why it’s never too late to seek help for combating PTSD

KSAT 12 News attended the Combat PTSD Conference ahead of the ‘From Saigon to San Antonio’ special

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

Tags: Saigon to San Antonio, Vietnam War, Military, Veterans, PTSD, UT Health San Antonio, Health

SAN ANTONIO – The underlying message from healthcare providers to veterans: it’s never too late to receive the help they have a right to.

Last October, UT Health San Antonio held its ninth annual Combat PTSD Conference at the Briscoe Western Art Museum in downtown San Antonio. The conference featured speakers on diverse topics in military psychological health.

Nearly 400 attendees from the military, Veterans Affairs and academia attended the conference.

KSAT 12 News sat down with Dr. Craig J. Bryan during preparations for our one-hour news special on the 50th anniversary of the Fall of Saigon, to learn more about healing from combat PTSD.

Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of our weekly sports show, "Instant Replay." Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and Lone Star Emmy award winner.

