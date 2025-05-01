Why it’s never too late to seek help for combating PTSD

SAN ANTONIO – The underlying message from healthcare providers to veterans: it’s never too late to receive the help they have a right to.

Last October, UT Health San Antonio held its ninth annual Combat PTSD Conference at the Briscoe Western Art Museum in downtown San Antonio. The conference featured speakers on diverse topics in military psychological health.

Nearly 400 attendees from the military, Veterans Affairs and academia attended the conference.

KSAT 12 News sat down with Dr. Craig J. Bryan during preparations for our one-hour news special on the 50th anniversary of the Fall of Saigon, to learn more about healing from combat PTSD.

