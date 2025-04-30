Skip to main content
The obstacles that can interfere with PTSD healing

Doctors are starting to understand more how race and culture are vital to helping veterans recover properly.

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

Tags: Saigon to San Antonio, Vietnam War, Veterans, Military, UT Health San Antonio, PTSD

SAN ANTONIO – Understanding post-traumatic distress disorder (PTSD) and its causes, reactions and treatments can not only vary from person to person but also through time.

Finding a path to recovery also means understanding the obstacles that can get in the way of healing. Those obstacles can differ for people of different races and cultures.

Last October, UT Health San Antonio held its ninth annual Combat PTSD Conference at the Briscoe Western Art Museum in downtown San Antonio. The conference featured speakers on diverse topics in military psychological health.

The conference drew an audience of nearly 400 participants from the military, Veterans Affairs and academia.

KSAT 12 News sat down with Dr. Brittany Hall-Clark during preparations for our one-hour news special on the 50th anniversary of the Fall of Saigon, to find out what needs to change to better help those suffering from combat PTSD.

Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of our weekly sports show, "Instant Replay." Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and Lone Star Emmy award winner.

