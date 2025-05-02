Man arrested, accused of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office says

POPLAR BLUFF, Miss. – A man wanted out of Guadalupe County on charges of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child was arrested on Wednesday in Missouri, according to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office fugitive apprehension unit and the U.S. Marshal’s Service took Johnny Jameson into custody in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said that Jameson was wanted on two counts of sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child.

“There is no distance we will not travel, no resource we will not utilize, to apprehend and hold child predators accountable. Thank you to the U.S. Marshal’s Service for their assistance in this arrest,” Guadalupe County Sheriff Joshua Ray said.