Suspects arrested in connection with a human corpse abuse investigation, Austin police say

AUSTIN, Texas – Two suspects were arrested and charged with abusing a human corpse, among other charges, according to the Austin Police Department.

Adeline Ngan-Binh Bui, 50, was charged with abuse of a corpse and five counts of tampering with governmental records, police said. Aaron Ali, 53, faces abuse of a human corpse and aggravated perjury charges, Austin police stated.

An investigation into the criminal activity unfolded on March 10.

A former embalmer for Capital Mortuary Services reported to the Texas Funeral Services Commission that his name and funeral director credentials were used without his consent to file death certificates.

Police said the former embalmer also reported that “experiments” were conducted at Capital Mortuary Services by Bui on separated anatomical structures — specifically arms — on a dead person.

Detectives with the Austin Police Homicide Unit reviewed evidence that included a project that was called “Freedom Art Experiment.” Authorities said the project showed images of severed arms and discussions about tissue decomposition, mold growth and fishing line materials to suture the specimens.

On April 6, police confirmed that one body was being abused.

After further investigation, Austin police discovered that the former embalmer’s name was used 129 times for death certificates under the Capital Mortuary Services name.

Austin police officers executed a search warrant on April 10 at Capital Mortuary Services, where they interviewed Bui. According to police, she admitted to forging documents for the intake and cremation of dead bodies.

Detectives provided Bui with a death certificate amendment. She admitted to using the former embalmer’s name on the amendment without his consent. Police said she also used his driver’s license to validate state filings.

Bui also told investigators that her facility performed the procedures at the request of MedtoMarket, a company that contracted Capital Mortuary Services for transportation and cremation services. Detectives interviewed Ali, the MedtoMarket CEO, who allegedly instructed the staff to preserve body parts, according to police.

However, the investigation revealed that Capital Mortuary Services is not a licensed anatomical facility. Police said the facility’s activities were unlawful under state health and safety codes.

On April 16, a Texas Funeral Services Commission investigator contacted Austin police and provided them with a link to a video from the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services.

Detectives reviewed the hearing and heard Ali testify about his company’s practices. He claimed that MedtoMarket is a secure, state-approved lab that only uses donated bodies to train licensed professionals, such as doctors and first responders. Ali also said that all training happens only at their facility.

Evidence obtained by investigators suggested that Ali was not being truthful. Police said he provided human arms to Capital Mortuary Services for experimental testing.

Because Ali signed a legal statement swearing to tell the truth, he was issued an arrest warrant for the multiple charges, according to police.

Police said Bui and Ali both turned themselves in. As of Thursday, they have since bonded out of the Travis County Jail.

