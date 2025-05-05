Major automakers issue safety recalls for thousands of vehicles

(Marta Lavandier, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Several automakers are recalling thousands of vehicles due to potential safety risks.

Ford, General Motors (GM), Polestar Automotive and International Motors are recalling certain vehicles, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

Ford

Ford recalled 289,618 vehicles because their backup cameras may not display correctly.

The NHTSA said the affected models include certain 2015 F-250, F-350, F-450, Expedition, Lincoln Navigator and MKC vehicles, as well as certain 2022 to 2023 Broncos.

Dealers will replace the rearview camera for free.

While notification letters are expected to be mailed on Monday, owners can contact Ford Customer Service at 1-866-436-7332.

The recall number for the 2015 vehicles is 25S42, which is an expansion of recall 22V-082.

The recall number for the 2022-2023 vehicles is 23S48, an expansion of recall 23V-598.

You can find the information for the 2015 and 2022, 2023 vehicles here.

General Motors

GM has recalled 597,571 vehicles because their engines’ components may have manufacturing defects, which could cause engine damage or even engine failure.

The NHTSA said affected models include certain 2021 to 2024 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Suburban Tahoe, GMC Sierra 1500, Yukon and Yukon XL vehicles that have a 6.2L V8 gas engine.

Dealers will repair the engine for free or replace as necessary. While notification letters are expected to be mailed on June 9, owners can contact the following customer service lines:

Cadillac Customer Service: 1-800-333-4223

Chevrolet Customer Service: 1-800-222-1020

GMC Customer Service: 1-800-462-8782

GM’s number for this recall is N252494000, the NHTSA said.

You can find the recall information here.

Polestar Automotive

Polestar is recalling 27,816 of its 2021 to 2025 Polestar 2 vehicles because their backup cameras may not display when the cars are in reverse.

Dealers will update the software for free, the NHTSA said.

While notification letters are expected to be mailed on June 19, owners can contact Polestar’s Customer Service at 1-800-806-2504.

The number for this recall is RP1056, and any vehicles previously repaired under recall 24V-477 will need to have the new repair completed.

You can find the recall information here.

International

International is recalling 14,786 of its 2025 to 2026 HV, HX, LT, MV and RH models because the right-side wiper arms may separate and cause the wipers to fall.

Dealers will replace the wiper modules for free, according to the NHTSA.

While notification letters will be mailed on June 23, owners can contact International Customer Service at 1-800-448-7825.

The NHTSA said International’s number for this recall is 25505.

You can find the recall information here.