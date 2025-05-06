Guadalupe County Sheriff seeks public assistance in case of missing 74-year-old man

Alvin Tillman was reported missing just before 8:50 a.m. on April 29, 2025, according to Sheriff Joshua Ray.

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in the case of a missing 74-year-old man.

Alvin Tillman was reported missing just before 8:50 a.m. on April 29, 2025, according to Sheriff Joshua Ray. Tillman had been missing for about two days at the time of the report.

Recommended Videos

The sheriff’s office said Tillman was reported missing in the McQueeney area.

“An ongoing and extensive search and investigation has been conducted since then by our office and multiple first responding agencies,” Ray said, noting Tillman’s whereabouts are still unknown as of Tuesday.

Ray asked the public for any information that could help the sheriff’s office locate Tillman.

Tips can be reported to the sheriff’s office by calling 830-379-1224, or anonymously to the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers tipline at 1-877-403-8477.

“We ask for your continued support, thoughts and prayers for the Tillman family during this difficult time,” Ray said.

Read also: