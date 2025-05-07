New CDC autism rates highlight the importance of early identification, comprehensive support

SAN ANTONIO – During this Autism Awareness Month, the CDC announced that 1 in 31 children are now being diagnosed with autism, up from 1 in 36.

Experts want the public to know what that change actually means and what families can do if they suspect their child is autistic.

Emerson Quigley was extremely young but remembers his autism diagnosis. He has an eidetic memory.

“I was two at the time,” Emerson said.

Emerson’s autism diagnosis was severe, a three on the scale.

Yet the general public may not know that now, seeing his verbal ability to interview with KSAT and even speak some of those phrases in French.

“That is the power of therapies and interventions, and also self-empowerment. We work very hard. Every single day,” said Emerson’s mom, Tracy Quigley.

Tracy credits the Autism Community Network (ACN) with all three of her sons’ progress.

“Emerson’s two younger brothers are also autistic,” she said.

Tracy said it’s important for families to understand autism and how it develops in families so that they can be better prepared and supported.

Autism is hereditary or genetic, so Tracy said she was ready when her other sons were born.

“Going through each diagnosis, you do go through a little bit of a grieving process, but only a tiny one, because you know what? They’re the same kid that they were the day before they were diagnosed and the day after. There is no difference. It’s just the tools that you have to help them and help them shine,” Tracy said.

Every one of her sons presented differently and is on different parts of the autism spectrum.

“Emerson didn’t start talking until he was six,” Tracy said. “His brother, Finnegan, still has a very significant verbal delay. So, he only speaks in two to three-word sentences, but he really gets his point across. He is a very good communicator, just not verbally. And my six-year-old Rama is hyperverbal and hyperlexic. That means that he can read immediately.”

Tracy knows firsthand that autism doesn’t just look like one thing, which is why she and experts believe many children with autism weren’t being diagnosed in the past.

“It can be a really social child. I think that’s one of the most common myths that we see,” said Autism Community Network Chief Operating Officer Dr. Carrie Alvarado.

Alvarado said other children display more traditional signs.

“Visual stimulation is overwhelming to them. They’re not registering their bodies well and not picking up on pain cues or hunger cues. For some children, it can be auditory stimulation is completely overwhelming. I think that’s usually the most commonly observed marker of autism,” Alvarado said.

World-renowned experts like Alvarado are incorporating that full spectrum into diagnosis.

That is why she sees the newly-released autism rate in the U.S. as a positive thing and as a sign of education and understanding.

The CDC reports that one in 31 children is now being diagnosed in the U.S. That is up from 1 in 36, which was reported in 2020.

She doesn’t want that to confuse people.

“They think that there’s actually more autism occurring. I think what we’re doing is we’re doing a better job of identifying autism now. We’re identifying it much earlier,” Alvarado said.

Referrals for the Autism Community Network toddler diagnostic program have increased by 66 percent in the last few years.

“The average age of diagnosis I’m reading about is four or four and a half. Here at ACS, we’re at three or three and a half,” Alvarado said.

They’re also turning more focus on populations that have traditionally low diagnoses.

“We’re doing a much better job of identifying females on the spectrum. Females on the spectrum are diagnosed at a much later age, average age,” Alvarado said.

The organization has also initiated outreach in communities that have historically low diagnoses.

“In our black and brown communities, we have a lot better identification and support,” Alvarado said. ”Agencies like ACN, we’re getting out there and doing really intentional outreach in those communities. The families are less hesitant to approach us. It becomes destigmatized."

The education about the wide spectrum has also led more clients to come in.

“There are children who have higher support needs, and there are children who (have) lower support needs. And before, I think a lot of those children with lower support means were being missed. They were children who were a little quirky or a little nerdy, and I think now we’re doing a better job of identifying those children and developing programs to support them,” Alvarado said.

Clients like the Quigleys have also been impressed with how ACN can diagnose children, focusing on their individual needs.

“So we might have a child who has a comorbidity of anxiety or who’s experiencing trauma in their early lives. And we have a mental health diagnostic team that now is available for those children. We also have our toddler diagnostic,” Alvarado said.

With those diagnoses come the support, love and opportunity for the community.

“The younger the better. I say that knowledge is power. Don’t be afraid,” Tracy said.

The Quigleys have found power in ACN’s diagnostics, therapies, community programs, events and camps.

ACN just had a grand opening displaying a new playground, gym, and annex building with computers and other activity areas.

“I love the coding camp,” Emerson said with a big smile.

“This campus is for families who want a place to come. Meet other families who have a child with autism, not feel judged, feel safe, to be themselves and feel relaxed,” Alvarado said.

ACN also has put a much brighter spotlight on the adults with autism who have invaluable input to give.

“They can become members of our Experts by Experience Board,” Alvarado said. ”It is something that we generated this year because we had so many adults coming to us and saying, ‘I want to help this next generation have a better journey than I had.’ Or, ‘I have this wonderful experience, and I want to make sure more children get access to that,’” Alvarado said.

That power and confidence come from years of being uplifted by scientific therapy and a loving community.

It’s proof that Alvarado hopes families will see and embrace if they think their child may be autistic.

“Don’t wait, you know? It doesn’t need to be a scary thing. There are strengths that autism can bring. Your child can still have a very meaningful life,” Alvarado said.

If you want more information on autism diagnosis, call the Autism Community Network at (210) 210-435-1000.