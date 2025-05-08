AAA Texas warns teenagers to be vigilant as the ‘100 deadliest days’ of the year nears

SAN ANTONIO – Summer vacation is right around the corner, and drivers are expected to enjoy their time off by hitting the road.

According to AAA, the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is the most dangerous and deadliest for teenage drivers.

In 2023, 2,611 people died in crashes involving a teen driver. Here in Texas, 453 teens died and 2,058 were seriously injured.

“The reason this happens is you have more young people out of school. They’re spending a lot more time with their friends,” AAA Texas spokesperson Doug Shupe said. “Oftentimes, some of them are unsupervised.”

The top reasons teens are getting into crashes during this time are due to speeding, not wearing a seat belt and driving distracted. In some cases, alcohol is involved.

AAA Texas said speeding was a factor in 34% of the deadly crashes. Moreover, 53% of those teen drivers who died were not wearing a seat belt, and nine out of 10 of the passengers who died were also not wearing a seat belt.

Shupe said parents communicating with their teenagers about the real-life consequences of reckless driving can have an important impact.

Serving as a good driving role model can also go a long way, Shupe said.

“If they see us behind the wheel texting while driving and doing other dangerous activities, they’re going to think that’s OK to do,” Shupe said. “And we have to remember that our young people have been watching us drive for a very long time, and they notice what we’re doing behind the wheel.”

Something else parents can communicate to them is safe driving habits, which include:

Following the State’s Graduated Driver License (GDL) Program No driving between midnight and 5 a.m. Only one passenger under the age of 21 in the car at any given time

Always wear a seat belt

No distractions: People in your car Music Texting/Talking while driving

Follow the speed limit

Practicing defensive driving Not following too close to the car in front of you Be aware of your surroundings Slow down when needed (traffic/weather)



“This is something we want all teens to think about, that your bad choice is not a temporary thing. It could last the rest of your life,” Shupe said. “It could change someone else’s life.”

For more information on keeping your teenager safe on the roads this summer, click here.