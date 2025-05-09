City of San Antonio raises premium parking fees for Alamodome events

A general view of the exterior of the Alamodome on October 11, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – After the Alamodome announced on social media it would charge $60 for parking at the Post Malone concert, many people were stunned to hear the prices had increased.

In a statement, the City of San Antonio told KSAT that it adjusted parking fees for premium spaces adjacent to the Alamodome for major events as of Oct. 1, 2024.

Parking rates now range from $10 to $60, depending on the type of event, compared to the previous rates of $10 to $40, according to the city.

An Alamodome spokesperson told KSAT that the venue only has 2,700 parking spots. Therefore, the city said the Post Malone concert on Wednesday was considered a premium parking event, resulting in the $60 fee for parking.

The city said a percentage of the money goes to the city and the promoter.

The parking fee adjustment comes after analyzing parking costs at similar venues, the city said.

The City of San Antonio said premium parking for the Taylor Swift concert at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans in 2024 was $100 per space. The city also said the upcoming Katy Perry concert at the Moody Center in Austin includes rates of $110 for the closest spots.

In addition to premium parking, the city said attendees have several options, including VIA Park & Ride for $1.30 each way, ride-sharing services, and the ParkWhiz parking reservation tool, which offers varying rates based on proximity to the Alamodome.

The city said event-goers can expect clear communication regarding parking fees.

“As always, patrons will be clearly informed of the applicable parking rates when purchasing tickets and through signage at the venue,” the statement read, in part.

