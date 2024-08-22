Trash, parking, and deceased transit: City fees going up under proposed San Antonio budget

SAN ANTONIO – A dollar here and there could add up to nearly $10 million for the City of San Antonio.

As the city tries to balance its budget by cutting or moving around tens of millions of dollars over the next two years, it also has plans to raise fees and other small costs on everything from EMS transport, to concert tickets, to transit permits for dead people.

About $4.5 million will go into the general fund, which the city uses to pay for most basic services like police, fire, libraries, and street maintenance.

The rest of the revenue will be funneled into funds for dedicated purposes, such as the airport or solid waste management.

Here’s a breakdown of how the city plans to raise that money, and how much it will cost you:

EMS Transport Fee ($2,583,043) : City officials say the current $1,000 fee for a trip to the hospital from the San Antonio Fire Department is far lower than the roughly $3,700 it costs to provide it. The city plans a two-part increase, to $1,250 in FY 2025 and to $1,500 in FY 2026. City Manager Erik Walsh said most of the money the city receives from the fees comes from commercial insurance or Medicare. There is also a process that allows the city to waive the fee for people who are uninsured or can’t afford it.

Unpermitted False Alarm Fee ($1,888,375) : Fire and burglar alarms are supposed to be registered with the San Antonio Police Department. If they aren’t, and police or firefighters respond to what turns out to be a false alarm anyway, the city slaps you with a fee. Right now those fees range from $75 to $125 per false alarm, depending on the type of alarm and if it’s for a home or business. : Fire and burglar alarms are supposed to be registered with the San Antonio Police Department. If they aren’t, and police or firefighters respond to what turns out to be a false alarm anyway, the city slaps you with a fee. Right now those fees range from $75 to $125 per false alarm, depending on the type of alarm and if it’s for a home or business. The fee increase would raise the unpermitted false alarm fees to $250 across the board.

Convention Center & Alamodome Parking Fees ($744,839) : Going to a convention or a concert could be a bit pricier if you drive yourself. The proposed budget includes raising parking fees from $8 to $15 for the lots surrounding the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center. It also calls for raising the $10-$40 price range for parking at the Alamodome, depending on the type of event, to a $10-$60 range.

Alamodome Ticket Fee ($318,735) : Every time you buy a ticket to a game, concert, or other event at the Alamodome, you’ll be paying an extra 50 cents or $1. The facility surcharge fee is currently $5.50 to $6 for concerts, sporting events, competitions, and entertainment shows. Under the budget proposal, it would increase to $6.50 for all Alamodome events as a way to help pay for police overtime as they provide traffic control for events, the cost of which was moved out of the city’s general fund as a cost-saving measure.

Deceased Transit Permit Fee ($16,875) : A new $25 fee for funeral homes would cover the cost of city staff processing Burial Transit Permits. Funeral homes can print Burial Transit Permits on their own for “natural” deaths, but they need to request the document from the City Clerk’s Office when someone is murdered or dies in an accident.

Trash Fees ($1,942,017) : The cost of medium and large trash carts will go up 50 cents. It’s the second cart fee increase in as many years, and the city plans to begin looking at the price every other year moving forward.

School Zone Parking Violations ($86,722) : A $3 fee for parking violations in school zones will go up to $5.

Notary Fee ($600) : The City Clerk’s Office : The City Clerk’s Office offers notary services for city-related business. A new $10 notary fee will apply to the public and city employees.

Passport Photos ($7,314) : The City Clerk’s Office is a designated passport acceptance facility and includes the option to get passport photos on-site. The proposed budget includes raising the fee for photos from $15 to $17, though they’re currently listed on the : The City Clerk’s Office is a designated passport acceptance facility and includes the option to get passport photos on-site. The proposed budget includes raising the fee for photos from $15 to $17, though they’re currently listed on the city’s website as $16.24.

Library Events ($1,044) : Three fees attached to library events will go up to “ensure cost recovery for services provided.” A maintenance fee will go from $20 to $32. A facility security fee goes up from $20 to $27. Event coordinator fees will go from $40 to $50.

Aircraft Fees ($2,401,928) : The existing overnight parking fee for aircraft will go from $125 to $150, and the aviation department will also institute new landing and inspection fees. The inspection fee for non-commercial aircraft arriving from other countries will range from $92 to $700, depending on the size of the plane. The landing fee will apply to non-commercial aircraft not based in San Antonio and will range from $3.50 to $20, also depending on their size.

You can read through the full section on revenue enhancements in the proposed FY 2025 Budget below: