East Central ISD cafeteria employee arrested after having improper relationship student on campus, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A 30-year-old cafeteria employee with the East Central Independent School District was arrested after police say she had sexual intercourse with a student twice on campus.

Jenna Michelle Woodworth was taken into custody Thursday on a charge of improper relationship between an educator and a student, a second-degree felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

Recommended Videos

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, East Central ISD police said officers were made aware of an incident involving a district employee and a high school student on Wednesday morning.

Woodworth, who worked in the child nutrition department, is no longer employed with the district.

During an interview, the victim stated that on Monday, Woodworth picked him up in the stadium parking lot in a district vehicle and drove him to the Learning Academy Campus, according to the affidavit.

The student said Woodworth walked him through a back door of the cafeteria kitchen, and when she was done with her morning duties, “they went to a closet in the kitchen and had sexual intercourse,” the affidavit states.

The student told officers the same interaction happened the following day, the affidavit states.

He said he has been in contact with the employee since his freshman year at East Central High School.

He stated she “would get upset with me if I did not speak to her or acknowledge her when I was around her,” the affidavit states.

The affidavit states Woodworth admitted to having sexual intercourse with the student twice.

Police said human resources found a picture of the victim in her work-issued locker while they were cleaning it out.

Woodworth had been with the district since October 2021.

East Central ISD sent the following letter home to parents:

“We want to be transparent with our community regarding a matter we were informed of yesterday involving a Child Nutrition worker and a senior student at East Central High School. Upon learning of an inappropriate relationship between the employee and the student, East Central ISD took immediate and decisive action.

“The employee was removed from campus and terminated immediately. The student’s family was contacted right away and has remained actively engaged throughout the process. Child Protective Services was notified, and we continue to work closely with law enforcement—advocating to the District Attorney’s Office for charges to be pursued. The East Central Police Department’s investigation remains ongoing.

“Any inappropriate relationship between a staff member and a student violates the trust placed in our employees and is wholly unacceptable. We want our community to know that we are taking this matter very seriously and have acted swiftly at every step to protect our students and uphold the integrity of our schools.”

Read also: