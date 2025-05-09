Skip to main content
MLK Jr. Commission raises $160,000 in scholarships for 27 students

In total over the years, over one million dollars have been raised for students who are dedicated to service, leadership and community

Japhanie Gray, Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Twenty-seven college-bound students just got a little more cash in their pockets thanks to the City of San Antonio Martin Luther King Jr. Commission.

During the annual MLK Jr. “Voices of the Dream” community recognition dinner at the Red Berry Estate, students, their families and attendees sold out the event to honor those who inspire.

“Everyone comes out to the Dr. MLK March,” said Debra Seward, the 2025 chair of the march. “We have the largest march in the nation, but what I want the city and world to know is that we work beyond the march. It is not just a one-day event. We have more to offer in our community.”

During the dinner, students were recognized individually along with corporate sponsors and public servants who have contributed so much over the years.

The goal is to make the event bigger and better in years to come, so more students who keep Dr. King’s legacy alive through service and leadership can afford to carry out their dreams in higher education.

