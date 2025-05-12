BCSO searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen in north Bexar County

Amber Collier, 15, was last seen on May 3, 2025, according to BCSO.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old girl who disappeared in north Bexar County.

Amber Collier was last seen leaving her residence around noon on May 3 in the area of Blanco Road and Slumber Pass, near Timberwood Park.

According to a post from BCSO, Collier told her grandparents she was headed to the park but wasn’t seen again.

She was last in contact with her grandparents via text message on May 5, BCSO said.

Collier has brown eyes and dark brown hair. She weighs 110 pounds and is 5 feet, 2 inches tall

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email the BCSO Missing Persons Unit via missingpersons@bexar.org .