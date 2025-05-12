Spectrum offers reward for information on fiber optic network vandalism in San Antonio

Spectrum is providing a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for a series of attacks on its fiber optic network infrastructure throughout San Antonio.

In a news release, Spectrum said five vandalism incidents have caused service disruptions affecting residential and business customers in rural and urban areas.

The incidents include:

March 5: Around the 23000 block of U.S. Hwy 281

April 7: Along the U.S. Hwy 90 and Loop 1604 access road

April 26: Along Loop 1604 near Spanish Grant Road

May 3: Around the 8800 block of Presa Street

May 9: Along Loop 1604 near Spanish Grant Road

The company is working closely with the San Antonio Police Department and federal law enforcement, Paul Arredondo, area vice president for Spectrum’s field operations in South Texas, said in the news release.

The release added that network vandalism is a widespread trend.

More than 5,770 intentional incidents of theft and vandalism were reported across the country over seven months in 2024, according to the Internet and Television Association (NCTA).

The NCTA reports that the damage and the resources required to repair the networks affected by vandalism can cost millions of dollars.

Although vandalism is often associated with the theft of copper wiring that can be sold to scrap dealers, Spectrum’s fiber optic lines do not contain any copper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Spectrum at 833-404-TIPS (8477).

