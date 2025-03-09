Skip to main content
Local News

SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for man accused of stealing $10K worth of phones

The robbery occurred on March 6 in the 9700 block of Potranco Road

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

The reported robbery happened around 10:13 a.m. on March 6 at a Boost Mobile location in the 9700 block of Potranco Road. (SAPD/Crime Stoppers)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are requesting the public’s help finding a 19-year-old man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of phones on the West Side.

The reported robbery happened around 10:13 a.m. on March 6 at a Boost Mobile location in the 9700 block of Potranco Road, according to a news release.

Police said the man requested assistance in purchasing a phone when the man displayed a stun gun. The man “briefly arched the probes,” advising the worker that “he doesn’t want to get hurt,” the release said.

The 19-year-old stole approximately $10,000 worth of phones and fled the scene in an unknown direction, the release said.

For information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

