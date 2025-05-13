‘Something wasn’t right’: Woman warns job seekers of fake company claiming to be based in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Be careful if you’re on the job hunt in San Antonio, as there could be some fake businesses waiting to scam you.

It happened to one woman from Virginia who got a job offer that sounded great — until she never got paid.

Marjo Ford was excited when she got a job offer in August 2024 from a company that said it was based in San Antonio. The company checked all the boxes, including working from home and great pay, Ford said.

“Turn to find out, nope,” Ford said.

Ford was an intake specialist for “The Red Cart.” After a month of working, she never got paid.

“I was working very hard,” Ford said. “I was very faithful in working on this job. I would’ve probably got (paid) like $4,000, over $4,200.”

Her job was to receive packages and ship it somewhere else.

“All the packages I’ve been receiving were stolen,” Ford said. “They caused me a lot of emotional distress, and I want my money.”

The Better Business Bureau said at least 200 cases of an employment scam in Texas were reported to them in 2023-2024.

“What sounds like a good idea, a great lucrative offer for employment, ends up many times being a scam,” said Jason Meza, senior director for the BBB.

Ford was told the headquarters for the company was based in San Antonio. When she looked up the address, she found it to be an abandoned space near downtown.

“Something wasn’t right, something was fishy about them,” Ford said.

Ford originally applied to several jobs on Indeed, a recruiting and job search platform. She thinks that’s how the business found her resume and reached out to her.

KSAT reached out to Indeed to see how often this type of scam is reported. The company said “every month, we remove millions of job posts that don’t meet our strict quality standards.”

“We also take action against misuse of our platform, which may include disabling accounts of job seekers and/or employers who violate our policies,” the company said in a statement.

Indeed encourages job seekers to stay vigilant and report any job listing that seems suspicious to the company and local authorities, if necessary.

“It takes a few seconds to create a profile, create a fake or mimic or clone a job opportunity and change the contact information to end up being a scammer contact,” Meza said.

After checking reviews online, Ford found more people who fell for the same trick.

“They’re getting good, they are getting better, the bad guys,” Meza said. “We just got to play better defense as job seekers.”

Ford said she is working with the FBI and the BBB to catch these scammers and hopefully get paid.

If you think you are getting scammed, you can report any concerns and file a claim at the Better Business Bureau.

