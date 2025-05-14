SAISD school board censures trustee Stephanie Torres, bans her from district campuses for 90 days

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District’s Board of Trustees voted to temporarily ban one of their own during a board meeting.

Approximately two hours into Monday’s meeting, SAISD board members went into a closed-door session to discuss several agenda items, including “the evaluation, duties and discipline of a public officer.”

After they emerged from executive session, six of seven board members agreed to censure fellow trustee Stephanie Torres for 90 days, effective May 30. Because she was the subject of the censure, Torres was not eligible to cast a ballot.

When the censure was ratified, SAISD Board President Christina Martinez said Torres will be required to attend governance training and receive school board coaching.

The censure will also ban her from all SAISD campuses.

Martinez said the district will also help facilitate “healing conversations between all affected members, as outlined in the investigation.”

It is unclear what Torres did that led to the board’s decision to censure her.

According to Torres’ SAISD online bio, the District 5 trustee was elected to the board in May 2023. Her current term as a trustee will expire in 2027.

KSAT reached out to SAISD officials for more information on Tuesday night. This story will be updated with the district’s response.

