Teen fatally struck by vehicle while skateboarding was a McCollum High School student, school says

McCollum HS Principal Jacob Salinas released a letter to families on Tuesday

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: South Side, San Antonio, Harlandale ISD, McCollum High School
Harlandale ISD's McCollum High School. (Joshua Saunders, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Harlandale ISD is mourning the loss of a McCollum High School student fatally struck by a vehicle on the South Side.

The 14-year-old female student was riding a skateboard when she was hit by a car around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Villaret Boulevard, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the teen was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The driver, who police said could have been affected by the direct sunlight, remained at the scene.

McCollum High School Principal Jacob Salinas sent a letter to families on Tuesday expressing his grief on the campus’s behalf.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the student’s family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” Salinas said, in part. “As we process this heartbreaking loss, please know that we have grief counselors and support staff available on campus to assist any student or staff who may need someone to talk to.”

The entire letter can be viewed below:

The teen’s name has not yet been released by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

KSAT will update you once more details become available.

