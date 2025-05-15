Motorcyclist flees I-10 crash scene, leaving passenger behind, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist fled the scene of a crash on the Northwest Side early Thursday and left his passenger lying in the road, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened on Interstate 10 near the exit for Vance Jackson Road just before 2:30 a.m.

The pair crashed into a guardrail on the road, and the man fled the scene. The woman was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Police said they were searching for the man. A description of the motorcycle was not known.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.