Local News

ME identifies McCollum High School student fatally struck by vehicle while riding skateboarding

Teenager identified as 16-year-old Evalyne Hernandez

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Tags: South Side, San Antonio, Harlandale ISD, McCollum High School
Harlandale ISD's McCollum High School. (Joshua Saunders, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A McCollum High School student fatally struck by a vehicle on the South Side Tuesday morning has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 16-year-old Evalyne Hernandez.

Hernandez was hit by a car while riding her skateboard in the 400 block of East Villaret Boulevard around 7:30 a.m.

According to San Antonio Police, Hernandez was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The driver, who police said could have been affected by the direct sunlight, remained at the scene.

McCollum High School Principal Jacob Salinas sent a letter to families on Tuesday expressing his grief on the campus’s behalf.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the student’s family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” Salinas said, in part. “As we process this heartbreaking loss, please know that we have grief counselors and support staff available on campus to assist any student or staff who may need someone to talk to.”

The entire letter can be viewed below.

KSAT will update you once more details become available.

